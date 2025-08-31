Trump cancels Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a letter cited by multiple news outlets. Federal law grants former vice presidents six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office.
Harris’ government-provided security officially ended on July 21, 2025, but it had been extended for an additional year through a directive signed by then-President Joe Biden shortly before leaving office, officials familiar with the arrangement told a news agency.
The Thursday-dated letter, addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, reportedly states: “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”
As a result, Harris will no longer have round-the-clock Secret Service surveillance, and personnel will cease monitoring potential threats on her social media and email accounts.
In March, the White House similarly ended Secret Service details for President Biden’s adult children, which had been extended to July. At the same time, security clearances for Biden, Harris, and other senior officials from the previous administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, were revoked.
The removal of Harris’ protection comes just weeks ahead of her 15-city book tour to promote 107 Days, her memoir detailing her brief presidential campaign, set for release on September 23.
