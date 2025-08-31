School of Life Kicks Off a New Season of Creativity, Storytelling, and Life Skills
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 29 August 2025: School of Life returns this September to Dubai Public Library with 34 interactive activities under the theme‘‘The Journey Begins Ag’in’. Organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the initiative seeks to strengthen life skills for adults and youth as part of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy. Covering artistic expression, mental wellbeing, storytelling, identity building, and languages, the programme gives participants the chance to develop abilities and share ideas in an environment that nurtures innovation and supports success in both personal and professional life.
Throughout September, branches of the Dubai Public Library will transform into lively community spaces. Hatta Public Library will host the Health & Nutrition Club sess‘on, ‘Preparing Your Lu’chbox,’ guiding young people to make healthy meals in a practical and enjoyable way. At Al Mankhool Public Library, the Calligraphy Club will‘present ‘Baybayin Calligraphy on Waterc’lour Paper’ with Gino Banola, who will showcase Filipino heritage through the ancient script. The Dubai Chess & Culture Club will also hold an open junior tournament designed to enhance strategic thinking, focus, and decision-making skills in an inclusive setting.
Four sessions will be tailored to schools. Al Twar Public Libra‘y will stage ‘The Pencil Wh’ Found Himself,’ a storytelling activity highlighting self-acceptance, confidence, and the value of diversity. Hemaya School will host three readings o’ E‘tisam Al Beiti’s …#8217;A Dragon Called Blue,’ helping children learn to navigate change and the emotions that come with it. Artist Fatima Alamiri will conduct two wooden keychain workshops at the Dubai Foundation for Women & Children and the Dubai Club for People of Determination, teaching simple techniques to craft personalised designs.
Al Safa Art & Design Library will feature‘‘Japanese Matcha Refreshme’t,’ introducing the preparation of Japanese iced teas and the traditions associated with their serving. Another highligh‘ is ‘Choral: Melodies of Ch’ldhood’ by Cordon, which develops confidence and creativity through vocal exercises, rhythm games, and group singing. The annual L’brarians’ Meeting will also take place here in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, bringing together schools and educational partners to spotlight initiatives from the year, such as the Chev’on Readers’ Cup and the School Librarian of the Year Award. The event will also include presentations from Oxford University Pres’ and Magrudy’s Bookstores, alongside talks from leading voices in education and culture.
Under the Art Club at Al Safa, Abeer Al ‘dani will lead ⦣8217;Draw Your Dream,’ guiding visitors to transform dreamscapes into expressive artworks through painting, collage, and abstract styles. Medaf Creative Studio will ‘dd three sessions: ‘Yo’r Notebook, Your Way,’ where children personalise notebooks with vibra‘t colours and designs; ‘Recy’le & Design Your Bag,’ showing how to turn old clothes or fabric scraps ‘nto eco-friendly bags; and’‘Your Artistic Pencil Case,’ allowing kids to decorate their own canvas cases with paint, stickers and craft materials. ‘einab Beshir will also present ‘Emirat’ Kharareef in Motion & Sound,’ a two-day workshop where children reimagine traditional folktales through paper stop-motion animation, connecting them to cultural roots while developing skills in visual storytelling and collaboration.
’s part of the Book‘Club, the Readers’ Majlis w’ll host ‘What Did We Read This Summer?’ at Al Safa Art & Design Library, where attendees share their favourite titles from the summer to inspire others and foster’a culture of reading. The Calligraphy Club’s Impact Track will also run, with Mohammad Al’amimi guiding attendees in mastering the Ruq’ah script using traditional tools. Sessions will focus on letter f’rmation, including the connectiهns between Haa’ (ه) and Waw (و), and Yaa (ي) and Laam-Alif (لا), culmi’ating in a closing ceremony that honours participants’ dedication and progress.
