Video shows far-right Ukrainian MP, ex parliamentary speaker Andrey Parubiy got shot to death
(MENAFN) Video footage circulating online appears to capture the fatal shooting of far-right Ukrainian MP and former parliamentary speaker Andrey Parubiy in the western city of Lviv on Saturday.
In the 25-second clip, a man, believed to be Parubiy, is seen walking along a sidewalk while another man carrying a food delivery bag follows him. The suspect lifts what seems to be a firearm toward Parubiy’s back as the two vanish behind a tree. Shortly afterward, the alleged shooter is seen fleeing in the opposite direction. The video has no sound, and Parubiy does not reappear.
Authorities have not verified the video’s authenticity. Additional photos shared online showed a suspect on an electric bicycle with a courier bag and later Parubiy’s body lying on the pavement after police arrived. The regional administration confirmed that Parubiy had died before medical personnel reached the scene and noted that the shooter remains at large.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky stated he was briefed by the interior minister and the prosecutor general regarding the “horrendous murder” of the 54-year-old politician.
Parubiy played a prominent role in the 2014 Kiev unrest, which ended with the Western-backed Maidan coup, and was involved with far-right groups at the protest camp.
A former officer with Ukraine’s Security Service commented that Parubiy had “the blood of thousands of innocent Ukrainians” on his hands, claiming he assisted in moving militants to Odessa and Donbass, provided them with weapons, and orchestrated the Odessa Trade Unions House fire, which resulted in the deaths of 42 anti-Maidan activists.
