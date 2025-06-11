SYNCHRONY RANKS AS NO. 1 WORKPLACE IN NEW YORK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Synchrony is a company that is likely already in the wallets of many Tri-Staters, providing financing for everyday essentials and major purchases to 1 in 4 U.S. adults, even if its name isn't immediately recognized. Whether working with national brands to fuel American commerce or helping small and medium businesses grow and thrive, Synchrony helps millions of people access credit while strengthening businesses and communities.

"Being recognized as the Best Workplace in New York reinforces what we've always known - a great employee experience is built on trust, flexibility, and creating an environment where your team is empowered to do great work that matters," said DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony. "We've built a high-performing culture that lets people work how they work best, so they can deliver results that matter to Americans and businesses that rely on us every day, while managing their own lives too."

Synchrony's quick ascent to the top of New York's Best Workplaces list comes just three years after opening its Innovation Hub overlooking New York City's Bryant Park in 2022, reaffirming its belief in the power of creating purposeful, collaborative workspaces and its dedication to attracting top talent in the New York metropolitan area. The Hub is designed as both a space for Synchrony employees to work and a collaboration space to work side-by-side with its business partners on real-world projects.

Today, Synchrony has more than 800 Tri-State employees working from its New York City office and the company's headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The company's people-first philosophy is reflected in its comprehensive benefits, support for employee growth and development, and commitment to nurturing a workplace for all. Synchrony's top New York workplace ranking mirrors its national success where it claimed the No. 2 spot on the 2025 list of Best Companies to Work For ® in the U.S.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country's most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country's #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 145,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work Certified TM, having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

