Brook Urges Crawley And Cox To Aim For England White-Ball Teams After Strong Time In The Hundred

MENAFN - IANS) Leeds, Aug 31 (IANS) England's white-ball captain Harry Brook has urged Zak Crawley and Jordan Cox to build on their strong showings in the Hundred and aim for entering the national team's white-ball set-ups.

Though Northern Superchargers' campaign end on Saturday night when their Eliminator against Trent Rockets was abandoned, Crawley and Cox ended with 280 and 327 runs respectively. Crawley has so far played 59 Tests and eight ODIs, but is yet to make his debut in T20Is. Cox, meanwhile, has played three ODIs and two T20Is so far.

"Everybody's in the mix: whoever does well. He (Crawley) obviously has the attributes that we're talking about: putting pressure on the bowlers with their good and bad balls; he can manipulate the field really well; he's good against fast bowling and he's good against spin. He's got all the attributes to play white-ball (cricket) for England.

"It's the same with everybody. Everybody's been talking about Jordan Cox: he's obviously an unbelievable player, alongside Creeps. You've just got to keep on doing it, and be as consistent as you can for a long period of time... It's good to have competition (for places)," Brook was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Brook, who took over as England's limited-overs skipper from Jos Buttler in April, will be next seen in action when England host South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting in Headingley on Tuesday. "I've said a million times that England cricket gets my priority. I've been trying my best throughout this competition to stay as fresh as I can for England."

"It's unfortunate that we didn't get through - but that's cricket. We've had an unbelievable season. This comp's been so much fun, playing with some really good lads and alongside Fred (head coach Andrew Flintoff) who is an absolute legend, so I've had a lot of fun," he added.