Guayaquil Port Under Emergency Rule As Carriers Shift Routes Amid Rising Violence In Ecuador

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Port Authority of Guayaquil declared a 60-day emergency on August 25, 2025, after organized crime threats endangered Ecuador's busiest port. The resolution authorizes emergency spending and accelerated contracting to safeguard operations and protect infrastructure. Officials tied the move to a broader state of exception already in force in coastal provinces. The decision followed a formal warning from PSA Marine Ecuador Harbour Services. The company reported that criminal groups in Data Villamil demanded monthly payments and threatened to kidnap pilots and attack vessels near the Pilots' House. The Port Authority informed the Interior Ministry, the Navy, and the National Directorate of Aquatic Spaces. The emergency resolution states that without stronger measures, there is a risk of service paralysis in Guayaquil. The authority emphasized protecting the Vessel Traffic Service system, which monitors ship movements. It ordered fencing and security upgrades around the VTS site, scheduled for installation in September 2025. The Navy confirmed it cannot guard the facility unless those measures are in place. To meet deadlines, the resolution authorizes priority budget use and emergency contracting. The crisis highlights a broader pattern. Maersk had already announced in late 2023 that it would reroute Ecuador cargoes through Posorja instead of Guayaquil. MSC later shifted its Guayaquil calls away from Contecon , listing Naportec's Bananapuerto as its operational hub. These decisions, reflected in company advisories and port listings, show how shipping lines adjust routes when security and efficiency come under strain. Guayaquil is Ecuador 's main maritime gateway, handling the majority of the country's banana, shrimp, cacao, and manufactured exports. Instability in port services raises risks for exporters, truckers, insurers, and overseas buyers. The Port Authority said safeguarding logistics is vital for trade continuity and for the country's fiscal stability. The emergency underscores how organized crime now threatens not only communities but also the country's trade arteries. The authority framed its decision as a defensive step to keep exports moving despite violent pressure. For global shippers and markets dependent on Ecuador's agricultural output, the outcome of this 60-day period will reveal whether Guayaquil can remain a reliable hub under rising criminal threats.
