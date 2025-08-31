Putin to attend Heads of State Council meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and events marking World War II, according to reports.
Putin traveled to Tianjin in northern China to participate in the SCO summit, following a previous visit to China in May 2024. As one of the six founding members of the SCO, Russia has maintained close relations with China through the organization.
The summit comes at a time of rising global tensions, including the conflict in Gaza, the ongoing Ukraine crisis, and international trade disputes.
During his stay in Tianjin, Putin is scheduled for bilateral talks with leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will later travel to Beijing to join commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II victory.
