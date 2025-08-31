Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin to attend Heads of State Council meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Putin to attend Heads of State Council meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization


2025-08-31 04:50:25
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and events marking World War II, according to reports.

Putin traveled to Tianjin in northern China to participate in the SCO summit, following a previous visit to China in May 2024. As one of the six founding members of the SCO, Russia has maintained close relations with China through the organization.

The summit comes at a time of rising global tensions, including the conflict in Gaza, the ongoing Ukraine crisis, and international trade disputes.

During his stay in Tianjin, Putin is scheduled for bilateral talks with leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will later travel to Beijing to join commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II victory.

MENAFN31082025000045017281ID1109998193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search