Israel illegally makes new settlement in occupied Palestine


2025-08-31 04:43:13
(MENAFN) A new Israeli settlement neighborhood was created on Saturday near the Kiryat Arba settlement on the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, marking the first expansion in decades, according to reports.

The neighborhood, named Aviad, was built close to the Beni Naim junction south of Hebron, with 10 families having recently moved in. It occupies a strategic position on the road linking Hebron to other settlements south of the city.

The Kiryat Arba Council stated that the new settlement is intended to "sever the geographical connection between Palestinian lands from Hebron to the Negev Desert and strengthen the connection between the (illegal Israeli) settlements of Kiryat Arba and Ma'ale Hever." Council Chairman Yisrael Bramson called the development "a historic step that brings to life a vision that has continued for generations."

All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which forbids an occupying power from transferring its population into occupied territory.

The announcement coincides with the Israeli Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday, where officials are expected to discuss measures concerning Palestinians, including possible West Bank annexation plans, amid some Western countries’ intentions to recognize Palestine in September.

