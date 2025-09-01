Transparency Register Launched In Ukraine NACP Head

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Head Viktor Pavlushchyk at a briefing in Ukrinform.

“Today [September 1, 2025 - Ed.], the Law of Ukraine 'On Lobbying' has come into effect. Its adoption was one of the requirements of the European Commission for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Now, we can say that this Law has not remained only on paper. Along with it, the NACP is launching a key tool for its implementation, the Transparency Register. It is already available,” Pavlushchyk told.

In his words, previously, government decisions could have been influenced behind the scenes and indirectly. But, from now on,“everyone who engages in lobbying is required to officially acquire the status of a lobbying entity.”

“This means that either you work openly and honestly, or you do not have the right to influence government decisions in your own or commercial interests of your beneficiaries,” Pavlushchyk explained.

As emphasized by him, businesses, the state, and society will receive a number of benefits from the introduction of the institution of lobbying.

“Businesses will have the opportunity to openly and legally influence government decisions: not through shady mechanisms or informal connections, but through registered lobbying activities. This means transparent participation in the development of legislation, a new level of trust from the state and society, and a reduction in corruption risks. The result is an improved investment climate, favorable conditions for a stable economy, and predictable regulatory decisions,” Pavlushchyk noted.

At the same time, for the state, this is an opportunity to get a feel for the private sector. According to Pavlushchyk, being regulated and openly recorded, lobbying allows business interests to be taken into account when developing policies, which increases the effectiveness of decisions.

“For society, this is a guarantee that government decisions are made not in the interests of individual groups, but taking into account a broad public discussion,” Pavlushchyk added.

A reminder that the Cabinet of Ministers established requirements for the ethical behavior of lobbying entities in accordance with the Law of Ukraine 'On Lobbying'.