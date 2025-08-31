Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China’s Leading Advisor Wang Huning Holds Talks with Cambodian PM

2025-08-31 04:16:52
(MENAFN) China’s leading political advisor, Wang Huning, held talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing on Sunday, as the latter attends the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Wang, who chairs the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), emphasized that the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hun Manet on Saturday laid the groundwork for enhancing strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Wang emphasized that, following the strategic agreement between the two nations' leaders, both countries are expected to actively contribute to promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the region.

He further expressed the CPPCC National Committee’s readiness to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with Cambodia, aiming to bolster the development of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

Prime Minister Hun Manet praised President Xi’s visit to Cambodia in April as a new milestone in bilateral ties. He reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to implementing the visit’s outcomes, strengthening the ironclad friendship, and jointly safeguarding peace and stability in the region.

