Elite Motors Becomes First Global Distributor Of Icaur Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a landmark move that reshapes the automotive landscape both locally and globally, Elite Motors has officially signed a partnership agreement with global automotive giant Chery to become the world's first distributor of the emerging electric vehicle brand, iCAUR. The signing ceremony took place in Wuhu, the headquarters of Chery, marking a strategic milestone for iCAUR's international expansion-starting from Qatar.

The signing ceremony was attended by Salman Abdullah Al-Abdulgani, Abdulghani Abdullah Al-Abdulgani, and Engineer Ahmed Al-Sibai & Zhang Guibing Chery International President , Wang vice President Icar & Tim Middleton east general manager

Salman Abdullah Al-Abdulgani hailed the partnership as a pivotal moment in iCAUR's global journey:“This event marks a strategic launch point for iCAUR's international expansion, beginning in Qatar-the brand's first market outside China. It's a new challenge following the remarkable success of Chery in Qatar, where it climbed to fourth place in national sales within just five years under Elite Motors' umbrella.”

Abdulghani Abdullah Al-Abdulgani emphasized the significance of the Qatari market:“We're proud to unveil this entirely new brand in Qatar, making it the first country worldwide to debut iCAUR models. This reflects the market's importance to emerging automotive brands.”

Engineer Ahmed Al-Sibai, Executive Director of Elite Motors, praised iCAUR's youthful design language:“The brand adopts a vibrant, youth-oriented design philosophy for both its vehicles and showrooms, offering an immersive and tech-forward experience that transforms dealerships into interactive hubs.”

During the launch, iCAUR introduced two new SUV models. 'V27 REEV' is a mid-to-large SUV that combines robust classic styling with advanced technology.

Measuring over 5 meters in length and nearly 2 meters in width and height, it's ideal for family trips and outdoor adventures. It features the Golden REEV system for high performance and fuel efficiency across diverse terrains.

'03T REEV' catalyzes as a compact, boxy SUV designed for younger drivers. Equipped with the intelligent i-AWD four-wheel drive system, it adapts to various road conditions. Highlights include a multi-chamber aluminum frame, six airbags, a 540-degree panoramic vision system, and 11 active safety features. Both models utilise the Golden REEV system, which integrates a 1.5T engine with 44.5% thermal efficiency and a DHT transmission with 97.3% efficiency. This setup generates 3.71 kWh of electricity per liter of fuel, reducing range anxiety and operating costs while adapting to global market needs.

Engineer Al-Sibai added:“The 03T REEV is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, delivering a smart and seamless driving experience. Its large central screen integrates vehicle data, navigation, and entertainment, enhancing the in-cabin experience.”

According to the 2025 Fortune Global 500 rankings, Chery surged from 385th to 233rd place, becoming one of the fastest-growing automotive companies worldwide.

This momentum empowers iCAUR to expand its global sales and after-sales network, accelerating the spread of new energy technologies across international markets.