Param Sundari Box Office Day 2: Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Film's Second Day Earnings

Janhvi Kapoor's and Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Param Sundari' saw a growth of over 24% in earnings on its second day. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, known for blockbusters like 'Stree' (franchise) and 'Chhaava'. The film has received critical acclaim and positive audience reviews, resulting in positive word-of-mouth publicity impacting its box office performance. It is expected to benefit from the Sunday holiday on the third day and see a significant jump in collections.

'Param Sundari' Day 2 Collection

According to the trade tracker website sacnilk, the romantic comedy-drama 'Param Sundari' collected approximately ₹7.25 crore in India on its first day. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth, the film saw a growth of around 24% on the second day, collecting nearly ₹9 crore. The total collection for the first two days has reached approximately ₹16.25 crore.

'Param Sundari' Becomes Janhvi Kapoor's Fifth-Highest-Grossing Film

With its two-day earnings, 'Param Sundari' has become Janhvi Kapoor's fifth highest-grossing film. Notably, the second-day collection alone pushed her previous fifth highest-grosser, 'Ulaazh', down the list. 'Ulaazh' had a lifetime collection of ₹8.30 crore.

Janhvi Kapoor's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films