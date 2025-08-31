UK Starmer Pledges to Detain Illegal Channel Migrants
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to detain and deport individuals who enter the UK illegally via the English Channel, intensifying efforts to curb surging migration numbers and phase out the widespread use of asylum hotels.
"I am clear: we will not reward illegal entry. If you cross the Channel unlawfully, you will be detained and sent back," Starmer declared Saturday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The statement came amid a wave of protests across England — notably in London, Skegness, and Gloucester — where hotels housing asylum seekers have sparked local tensions. In west London, five individuals were arrested during the demonstrations.
Public frustration has escalated following the high-profile arrest and charging of an asylum seeker with multiple offenses, including the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. That incident triggered a summer of nationwide protests drawing thousands.
According to Home Office figures, the number of asylum seekers accommodated in hotels surpassed 32,000 in the 12 months leading to June. The government has previously committed to shutting down all asylum hotels before the next general election.
Meanwhile, a pilot initiative between Britain and France seeks to return small boat arrivals to French shores, offset by a reciprocal intake of asylum seekers via legal pathways. However, officials acknowledge the program's limited scope.
As of July 31, over 25,000 migrants had crossed the Channel in small boats in 2025 — a staggering 49% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to Home Office data.
"I am clear: we will not reward illegal entry. If you cross the Channel unlawfully, you will be detained and sent back," Starmer declared Saturday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The statement came amid a wave of protests across England — notably in London, Skegness, and Gloucester — where hotels housing asylum seekers have sparked local tensions. In west London, five individuals were arrested during the demonstrations.
Public frustration has escalated following the high-profile arrest and charging of an asylum seeker with multiple offenses, including the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. That incident triggered a summer of nationwide protests drawing thousands.
According to Home Office figures, the number of asylum seekers accommodated in hotels surpassed 32,000 in the 12 months leading to June. The government has previously committed to shutting down all asylum hotels before the next general election.
Meanwhile, a pilot initiative between Britain and France seeks to return small boat arrivals to French shores, offset by a reciprocal intake of asylum seekers via legal pathways. However, officials acknowledge the program's limited scope.
As of July 31, over 25,000 migrants had crossed the Channel in small boats in 2025 — a staggering 49% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to Home Office data.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment