Trump Doesn’t Mind Arrests of Former Intelligence Officials
(MENAFN) In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that he “would not be bothered” if former FBI Director James Comey and ex-CIA Director John Brennan were taken into custody in relation to the investigations surrounding the so-called Russiagate affair.
During a conversation with a news agency published on Saturday, Trump responded to a question about whether he would be comfortable witnessing the former top officials being handcuffed and taken away on live television. “Would not bother me at all,” he remarked.
These remarks come after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified materials tied to the Russiagate investigation and forwarded a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.
Trump stated that arrests “should” occur, but clarified that he intentionally distances himself from the legal procedures.
“I can say that they should be arrested,” Trump reiterated to the news agency, while emphasizing that the final judgment depends on the outcomes of ongoing inquiries.
He harshly criticized the actions of the former intelligence leaders, calling their behavior disgraceful.
Trump claimed they “cheated, they lied, they did so many bad things, evil things that were so bad for the country,” describing them as “sick people” who “committed all the crimes.”
The interview was recorded on Friday, with selected portions released the following day.
According to the news agency, the complete version is scheduled to be made public on Monday.
This entire controversy is rooted in investigations into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race and possible cooperation with Trump’s campaign.
The FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane probe, followed by a separate investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, concluded that although there was significant interference from Russian actors, there was not enough proof of a coordinated criminal conspiracy between Trump's team and Russia.
During a conversation with a news agency published on Saturday, Trump responded to a question about whether he would be comfortable witnessing the former top officials being handcuffed and taken away on live television. “Would not bother me at all,” he remarked.
These remarks come after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified materials tied to the Russiagate investigation and forwarded a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.
Trump stated that arrests “should” occur, but clarified that he intentionally distances himself from the legal procedures.
“I can say that they should be arrested,” Trump reiterated to the news agency, while emphasizing that the final judgment depends on the outcomes of ongoing inquiries.
He harshly criticized the actions of the former intelligence leaders, calling their behavior disgraceful.
Trump claimed they “cheated, they lied, they did so many bad things, evil things that were so bad for the country,” describing them as “sick people” who “committed all the crimes.”
The interview was recorded on Friday, with selected portions released the following day.
According to the news agency, the complete version is scheduled to be made public on Monday.
This entire controversy is rooted in investigations into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race and possible cooperation with Trump’s campaign.
The FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane probe, followed by a separate investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, concluded that although there was significant interference from Russian actors, there was not enough proof of a coordinated criminal conspiracy between Trump's team and Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment