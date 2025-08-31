Court Permits Asylum Seekers to Lodge at UK Hotel
(MENAFN) Asylum seekers currently lodged at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, will remain in place following a significant legal victory for the British government on Friday.
Previously, the High Court had ordered that 138 men housed at the hotel must vacate by September 12. However, the Court of Appeal overturned this ruling, with Lord Justice Bean criticizing the initial judgment for containing “a number of errors that undermine his decision.”
The Home Office, supported by the hotel, argued in their appeal that forcing the men to leave could disrupt the broader asylum accommodation system. Addressing the ruling, Lord Justice Bean emphasized, “The judge’s approach ignores the obvious consequence that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system.”
He further warned that the injunction issued by the High Court “may incentivize” other local councils to launch similar legal challenges against asylum housing arrangements. “The potential cumulative impact of such ad hoc applications was a material consideration … that was not considered by the judge,” Lord Justice Bean added.
This decision ensures the asylum seekers will continue to be housed at the Bell Hotel, easing immediate strain on the Home Office’s accommodation network.
Despite government commitments to reduce temporary housing dependence, official data shows 32,059 asylum seekers were living in hotels nationwide as of the end of June—an 8% increase compared to the previous year. While this number is slightly down from the previous quarter and significantly below the September 2023 peak of 56,042, it underscores ongoing pressure on the system.
