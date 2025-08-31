BJP Leaders Across India Tune In To PM Modi's 125Th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The 125th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' was widely listened to across the country on Sunday, with senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers, and party workers tuning in from different states to hear the Prime Minister's address.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda listened to the programme, reaffirming the importance of direct communication between the Prime Minister and citizens.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also joined party workers and the public in listening to the broadcast.

In Lucknow, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said,“In every episode of the PM's Mann Ki Baat, there is always something new. This time, the Prime Minister gave his blessings to athletes and youth, which will surely inspire the next generation to excel in sports and service to the nation.”

In Patna (Bihar) and across Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leaders and supporters gathered at party offices to listen to the broadcast together, underlining the sense of collective participation the programme has fostered nationwide.

During the episode, PM Modi emphasised the power of national unity and the importance of sports in shaping a progressive and energetic India.

“The spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', the unity of the nation, is important for the country's development. Sports play a significant role in this. That is why I say, 'Jo Khelta hai, wo Khilta hai',” the Prime Minister said.

He also held brief but inspiring conversations with athletes Mohsin Ali, a participant in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, and Rasmita Sahoo from Odisha, highlighting their dedication and achievements.

The 125th episode marked yet another milestone in the Mann Ki Baat journey, continuing its role as a vital platform to spotlight grassroots efforts, youth aspirations, and national unity.