True Lesson Of Patriotism: PM Modi Lauds Gujarat Security Guard's Way Of Paying Tributes To Martyrs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Jitendra Singh Rathore, a security guard from Gujarat's Surat, for his unique way of paying homage to the martyrs, describing him as a "great inspiration for every patriot" and someone who teaches the nation a "true lesson" of patriotism.

Rathore, while working as a security guard, has devoted himself to collecting information about soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, beginning with those who fought in the First World War.

Addressing the 125th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "You will feel very happy to know about Jitendra Singh Rathore, who lives in Surat. Your heart will swell with pride. Jitendra Singh Rathore is a security guard, and he has undertaken a wonderful initiative which is a great inspiration for every patriot."

The Prime Minister explained that for several years, Rathore has been documenting the lives and sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives for India.

"For the last few years, he has been collecting information about all those soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in defending Mother India. Today, he has information about thousands of brave soldiers who have been martyred since the First World War. He also has thousands of photographs of the martyrs," PM Modi said.

Sharing the story of Rathore's inspiration, the Prime Minister recalled how a conversation with a martyr's father left a deep impact on him.

"Once, the words of a martyr's father touched his heart. The martyr's father had said, 'So what if my son is gone, the country is safe, isn't it?' This one statement filled Jitendra Singh's heart with such a wonderful passion for patriotism," he said.

The Prime Minister further noted that Rathore maintains close contact with the families of many soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Today, he is in touch with the families of many martyrs. He has also collected soil from beneath the feet of the parents of about 2,500 martyrs. This is a living example of his deep love and attachment towards the armed forces. Jitendra Ji's life teaches us the true lesson of patriotism," PM Modi added.