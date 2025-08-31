Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, August 28, 2025


2025-08-31 03:14:49
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SP's Thursday delivers: a festival-grade New Orleans export in Moema, a curated techno bunker in Barra Funda, and a boutique late-nigh at Club Jerome-plus a sold-out MPB double-seating on Paulista and a classic Bela Vista afterhours. Top Picks Tonight Playing For Change - Bourbon Street Fest 25 @ Bourbon Street Music Club (Moema) Why we picked it: The global collective brings its choir-of-the-world energy to the festival's club stage-prime Thursday anchor.
  • Time: 21:30 (doors from 19:30)
  • Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127 – Moema, São Paulo – SP, 04087-031
  • Phone: (11) 5095-6100
  • Website: Bourbon Street (Bileto/Sympla)
  • Entrance: lots via Sympla (value shown at checkout)
  • Tickets: Sympla - event
MOVING - Acid Asian · Bervon · Betriza & Bllack Rose @ D-EDGE (Barra Funda) Why we picked it: Thursday's flagship at the city's reference club-serious curation, sunrise finish.
  • Time: 23:59–08:00
  • Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
  • Phone: (11) 3665-9500
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: lots via Ingresse/Blueticket (value shown at checkout)
  • Tickets: Ingresse - MOVING . Blueticket
Smartbiz Sessions - Paulete LindaCelva · Delcu · Deep Boogie @ Club Jerome (Consolação) Why we picked it: A boutique basement with agency-curated lineup-short lines, close-up dance floor, proper sound.
  • Time: 23:00–05:30
  • Address: Rua Mato Grosso, 398 – Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01239-040
  • Phone (WhatsApp/listas): (11) 95328-6057
  • Website: shotgun - event
  • Entrance: R$35 (Shotgun lot)
  • Tickets: Shotgun - buy
Also Notable Tonight Saulo Fernandes (two seatings) @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista) - Sold out
  • Time: 20:00 & 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
  • Phone (box office/WhatsApp): (11) 97428-2548
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Entrance: esgotado (oficial)
Embalo com DJ Nuts @ Mundo Pensante (Bela Vista)
  • Time: 23:59–04:00 (house opens 21:00)
  • Address: Rua Treze de Maio, 830 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – SP, 01327-000
  • Phone: (not published; contact via site)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: grátis até 21:00 / 00:00–01:00 R$15 / antecipado R$20 / porta após 01:00 (Shotgun)
  • Tickets: Shotgun - event

Event page with time/prices/address; venue site confirms location. :contentReference[oaicite:9]{index=9}

Plan Your Night 21:30 PFC @ Bourbon Street → 23:59 D-EDGE MOVING till sunrise; or lock into 23:00 Club Jerome and swing by Mundo Pensante after midnight for DJ Nuts. São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Thursday, August 28, 2025

MENAFN31082025007421016031ID1109998001

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search