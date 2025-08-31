São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, August 28, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, August 28, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SP's Thursday delivers: a festival-grade New Orleans export in Moema, a curated techno bunker in Barra Funda, and a boutique late-nigh at Club Jerome-plus a sold-out MPB double-seating on Paulista and a classic Bela Vista afterhours. Top Picks Tonight Playing For Change - Bourbon Street Fest 25 @ Bourbon Street Music Club (Moema) Why we picked it: The global collective brings its choir-of-the-world energy to the festival's club stage-prime Thursday anchor.
-
Time: 21:30 (doors from 19:30)
Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127 – Moema, São Paulo – SP, 04087-031
Phone: (11) 5095-6100
Website: Bourbon Street (Bileto/Sympla)
Entrance: lots via Sympla (value shown at checkout)
Tickets: Sympla - event
-
Time: 23:59–08:00
Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
Phone: (11) 3665-9500
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: lots via Ingresse/Blueticket (value shown at checkout)
Tickets: Ingresse - MOVING . Blueticket
-
Time: 23:00–05:30
Address: Rua Mato Grosso, 398 – Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01239-040
Phone (WhatsApp/listas): (11) 95328-6057
Website: shotgun - event
Entrance: R$35 (Shotgun lot)
Tickets: Shotgun - buy
-
Time: 20:00 & 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
Phone (box office/WhatsApp): (11) 97428-2548
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Entrance: esgotado (oficial)
-
Time: 23:59–04:00 (house opens 21:00)
Address: Rua Treze de Maio, 830 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – SP, 01327-000
Phone: (not published; contact via site)
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: grátis até 21:00 / 00:00–01:00 R$15 / antecipado R$20 / porta após 01:00 (Shotgun)
Tickets: Shotgun - event
Event page with time/prices/address; venue site confirms location. :contentReference[oaicite:9]{index=9}Plan Your Night 21:30 PFC @ Bourbon Street → 23:59 D-EDGE MOVING till sunrise; or lock into 23:00 Club Jerome and swing by Mundo Pensante after midnight for DJ Nuts. São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Thursday, August 28, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment