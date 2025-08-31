Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Long Battle With Cancer
Sad news has struck the Indian television industry as actress Priya Marathe, best known for her role in the popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta, has passed away at the age of 38. The actress breathed her last on Saturday at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai, following a prolonged battle with cancer.
A Brave Battle With Cancer
According to reports, Priya had been fighting cancer for a long time and was believed to be on the road to recovery. However, her condition worsened in recent weeks as the cancer reportedly spread aggressively throughout her body. Despite ongoing treatment, the disease proved too strong. Her family and close friends were by her side during her final moments.
From Pavitra Rishta to Marathi TV
Priya Marathe was a familiar face in Indian households, having featured in numerous Hindi and Marathi television shows as well as web series. She rose to fame with her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, a show that remains close to the hearts of many fans. She was last seen in the Marathi serial Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, which concluded in June 2024. Her performances were always praised for their emotional depth and sincerity.
A Quiet Personal Life
Priya married fellow actor Shantanu Moghe in 2012. After 2024, she noticeably stepped back from social media. Her final Instagram post was on August 11, 2024, where she shared joyful photos from a trip to Jaipur with her husband. Her sudden demise has left fans and colleagues shocked and mourning the loss of a talented and graceful performer.
