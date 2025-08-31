SCO Summit: Xi Jinping Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Tianjin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on August 31 for a four-day visit. He will first attend the two-day SCO Summit in Tianjin before heading to Beijing for bilateral talks with Xi Jinping. Putin will also join a massive military parade marking WW2's end.

