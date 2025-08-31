Who Was Priya Marathe? 'Pavitra Rishta' Actress Dies At 38, What Happened To Her

MENAFN - Live Mint) Priya Marathe, the famous small screen actress renowned for her role in daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta,' passed away in Mumbai on August 31, 2025 after battling cancer. The 38-year-old had been suffering from the fatal health condition for the past two years. As per HT report, she died at her residence in Mira Road at 4:00 AM.

Priya Marathe early life

Born in 1987 on April 23, in the financial capital of India - Mumbai, she completed schooling and college in the same city. She made a acting debut with with the Marathi serial 'Ya Sukhanoya' and was later seen in 'Char Divas Sasuche'.

Besides Hindi, she also acted in Marathi TV shows and was also a Indian stand-up comedian. In the long-running TV series Pavitra Rishta, she played the role of Varsha Satish and shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. She joined the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in the character of Bhavani Rathod in February 2017. She played the role of Vidya Bali in Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasamh Se' and later featured in the first season of 'Comedy Circus'.

She also appeared in the popular daily soap 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' in the character of Jyoti Malhotra. 'Tu Tithe Me', 'Bhaage Re Mann', 'Jayastute,' 'Uttaran' and 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' were other shows where Marathe acted in significant roles. Besides serials, she featured in the 2008 Hindi film 'Humne Jeena Seekh Liya' and the Marathi movie 'Ti Ani Itar.'

Priya Marathe's last Instagram post dates back to August 11, 2024. The caption to the post states,“Amer Fort.. Jaipur #throwback. Awed by the hugeness and its intricacies.. @thefernjaipur, Travel partner @cleartrip.”

In the series of throwback photos from a visit to Jaipur's Amer Fort, the actress can be seen enjoying the trip with her husband Shantanu Moghe. The couple tied the knot 13 years ago in 2012.