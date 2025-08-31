Protests Sweep Israel Against Gaza Takeover Plans
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday in a sweeping protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to seize Gaza City, demanding an immediate ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.
Demonstrators filled central Tel Aviv, waving banners with urgent appeals, including one directed at the U.S. president: “Trump, make history!” The sign called on Donald Trump to intervene and help broker a deal to end hostilities and return hostages.
Among those speaking out was Tuval Haim, whose brother Yotam was mistakenly killed by Israeli forces during a failed rescue operation in December 2023. “Today, I feel we are being lied to. I think the necessary effort was not really made then and is still not being made now,” Haim said, expressing frustration over the government’s current military strategy.
Moshe Or, whose brother Avinatan Or is believed to be held in Gaza, demanded swift action from the government. “Enough! There must be an agreement! The prisoners are losing everything. The Israeli people want their children back,” Or said in a public plea.
The protests extended beyond Tel Aviv, with parallel demonstrations reported in Haifa, West Jerusalem, and other cities across the country.
According to Israeli estimates, roughly 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including at least 20 confirmed to be alive.
Despite growing domestic opposition, Israel’s Security Cabinet on August 8 approved a sweeping operation to occupy Gaza City. The plan involves forcing the displacement of 1 million Palestinians to the south, encircling the urban area, and launching a full-scale offensive.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in nearly 63,400 Palestinian deaths. The enclave has been left in ruins, with widespread famine compounding the humanitarian crisis.
In a blow to Israel's international standing, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel continues to face legal scrutiny at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where it stands accused of genocide over its ongoing war in the enclave.
