No Traffic, Lower Costs: Why These UAE Residents Moved From Dubai To RAK

A growing number of Dubai residents are making the move north to Ras Al Khaimah, attracted by the emirate's lower living costs , stunning natural environment, and relaxed pace of life, while maintaining easy access to Dubai's amenities.

Benjamin Mossman, a British 'solopreneur' who relocated from Dubai to RAK in May 2025, exemplifies this emerging trend among expats and entrepreneurs seeking better value and quality of life.

“RAK really has its own special energy and you can feel it,” said Mossman, who established his business through RAKEZ (Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone).“The easiest way to compare RAK with Dubai is to think of them as two close brothers. They share similarities, but they are completely different," he added.

The financial advantages have proven significant for Mossman, whose personal and business overhead costs have“reduced drastically” since the move.

Mossman told Khaleej Times:“Before moving to RAK , I asked AI if the emirate was a good place to set up a business. The main takeaway was that 'operating costs are lower' – and since living here, I can definitely tell you that this is true,” he explained.

Restaurants and cafes offer“noticeably better value and quality” compared to other emirates, making RAK particularly attractive to entrepreneurs and families seeking affordable living options.

RAK's unique combination of mountains and pristine beaches has captured residents' attention.“RAK beach is one of the nicest natural beaches I have ever seen, with perfect sand and clear water stretching for kilometers,” Mossman noted, adding that turtle sightings along the coastline are common.

The emirate's fitness culture also stands out.“You'll find plenty of independently owned gyms, diet food restaurants, and supplement shops. People really look after themselves in RAK. It's comparable to a Miami lifestyle,” he said.

Perhaps most notably, traffic congestion is virtually non-existent.“There is never any traffic in RAK. The city has been planned out perfectly, and traffic is always flowing,” Mossman emphasised.

The local hospitality has left a lasting impression on newcomers. Mossman described Emiratis living in RAK as“the most welcoming people I have ever met,” with some“almost welcoming me into their family.”

The upcoming Ras Al Khaimah project Wynn Al Marjan, expected to be completed within two years, adds to RAK's appeal.“I see a huge amount of untapped potential and opportunity in Ras Al Khaimah,” Mossman said.

Despite the relocation, residents maintain easy access to Dubai's offerings.“Dubai is only down the road, and the nightlife is picking up in RAK as we move closer towards the casino completion date,” he noted

Moved by destiny

After spending two decades in Dubai, where she worked with government entities before launching her own business in 2014, entrepreneur Sagarika Sahoo made a life-changing decision in late 2023; she moved to Ras Al Khaimah.

Her move, she explained, was motivated less by strategy and more by destiny.“Ras Al Khaimah resonates with my soul, not just the mind,” she says, describing how the emirate's emerging business ecosystem and natural beauty drew her in.

For Sahoo, the shift from Dubai's fast-paced environment to RAK's quieter lifestyle has been transformative.“Ras Al Khaimah just gave me the space to reflect, to slow down, and to feel connected to something larger than myself,” she says.

RAK's natural charm has also reshaped her daily life.“Morning walks along the coast, sunsets over the mountains, the quiet hum of local markets, they all create a deep sense of belonging,” she adds, noting that her favorite escapes are sunrise and sunset drives across the Jebel Jais mountains.

She praises the emirate's affordability and comfort compared to larger cities, pointing to spacious housing, modern amenities, and the absence of traffic jams as highlights that have added to her quality of life. She said she found the community both welcoming and supportive, with neighbours, peers, and business leaders eager to extend mentorship, invitations, and friendships.

Her journey has also reshaped her view of the UAE as a whole.“Living in RAK has shown me that the UAE is more than just its major cities. It has taught me the value of balance between growth and tradition, work and life, ambition and wellbeing.”

Sahoo is not alone in finding a new sense of belonging in RAK. For newcomers arriving from outside the UAE, the emirate's appeal is equally strong.

When Sinead Marais arrived in Ras Al Khaimah in May 2025, she was not just starting a new chapter; she was discovering a lifestyle that resonated deeply with her values. Moving from Stellenbosch in South Africa, Marais and her husband made the leap after he was offered an exciting career opportunity in the emirate.

“I had visited RAK before, just for a holiday, but it made a lasting impression,” Marais recalls.“I value peace, being close to nature, and family-friendly spaces. RAK felt like the kind of place where my husband could grow professionally while we could enjoy a slower, more connected pace of life together.”

The proximity to nature is one of the defining features of daily life in RAK for Marais.“I live just five minutes from the beach, and within half an hour, I can be hiking in the mountains,” she shares.“That easy access to both sea and mountains makes daily life feel refreshing and unique, especially within the UAE.”

Marais also highlights the emirate's affordability and quality of life.“This is my first emirate, but compared to friends in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, RAK is much more approachable in terms of cost of living. Life feels less pressured, but we still have great restaurants, services, and activities, just not at an overwhelming scale.”

For her, the move has brought a positive shift in lifestyle.“I feel like I have more clarity and space to be creative. There's reliable internet and great spaces to work remotely, but I can also recharge in nature whenever I need to. It's the best of both worlds.

With its balance of affordability, natural beauty, and community spirit plus the promise of major developments on the horizon, the northern emirate is carving out its own identity within the UAE. For many newcomers, that identity offers exactly what they were searching for: Space to grow, space to breathe, and a new sense of belonging.