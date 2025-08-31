MMU Advisory Committee Meets To Deliberate On Food Safety Concerns

Srinagar- A significant meeting of the Review and Advisory Committee constituted by the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) was held at the headquarters of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar under the chairmanship of the Committee head, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi.

Islam), Agha Syed Muhammad Hussain Al-Moosavi representing Anjuman Shari Shian Budgam, Mufti Abdul Rashid Muftahi (Nazim Darul Uloom Bilaliya), Maulana Ali Akbar representing Anjuman Tableeg Islam, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Imam of Jama Masjid Srinagar, and the Secretary of MMU Moulana M.S. Rehman Shams, besides poultry farm representatives. The seven-member committee held detailed deliberations on all related matters and formulated recommendations, which will now be presented before the Amir of MMU, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Mufti Azam J&K Mufti Nasir Islam Farooqi. After collective approval, the details regarding poultry and related issues will be made public. During the meeting, office bearers of the Poultry Association also placed their concerns, proposals, and apprehensions before the committee. After careful listening, the committee assured them that a workable plan of action would be devised that remains fully aligned with Islamic Shariah and teachings, while also s

In a statement issued to Kashmir Observer, the meeting was attended by the committee members, including Mufti Muhammad Yaqub Baba Madani representing Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Jammu & Kashmir, Syed Muhammad Aslam Andrabi (special representative of Mufti Azam Nasir