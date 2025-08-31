Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
How Kashmiri Students Raced To Bring Sabha Rasool Home

How Kashmiri Students Raced To Bring Sabha Rasool Home


2025-08-31 02:44:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Saba Rasool

By Nasir Khuehami

I remember the early hours of August 15 like a blur. Sabha Rasool, a young medical student from Kashmir, had died in Iran. Within moments, her phone started ringing with urgent messages from classmates.

Soon, WhatsApp notifications flashed on my screen:“We need urgent intervention,”“Please, someone do something,”“It's critical, we don't know what to do.”

By mid-morning, over thirty messages had poured in.

We are the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), a student-run group that has spent nearly a decade helping Kashmiri students in crises abroad. I know from experience that in situations like this, hesitation costs time, and time can't be wasted.

MENAFN31082025000215011059ID1109997860

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search