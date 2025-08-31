How Kashmiri Students Raced To Bring Sabha Rasool Home

Saba Rasool

By Nasir Khuehami

I remember the early hours of August 15 like a blur. Sabha Rasool, a young medical student from Kashmir, had died in Iran. Within moments, her phone started ringing with urgent messages from classmates.

Soon, WhatsApp notifications flashed on my screen:“We need urgent intervention,”“Please, someone do something,”“It's critical, we don't know what to do.”

By mid-morning, over thirty messages had poured in.

We are the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), a student-run group that has spent nearly a decade helping Kashmiri students in crises abroad. I know from experience that in situations like this, hesitation costs time, and time can't be wasted.