Landslide Blocks Bichalri River In J & K's Ramban, Villages At Risk
Jammu- A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains hit the Khuni Nallah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday, blocking the flow of the Bichalri river.
The debris has dammed up the river, and with water accumulating, the villages downstream, especially the Karalana hamlet of 20 homes, are now under the threat of flooding, officials said.
A video of the landslide has gone viral on social media. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, but the risk remains high.
At least 11 people, including seven of a family, died in two incidents of cloudburst and landslide triggered by heavy rains in remote villages of Reasi and Ramban districts on Saturday, as Jammu and Kashmir, beset by a series of natural calamities in the past fortnight, labours to bring life back on track.
The Union Territory has been reeling under a series of cloudbursts and landslides since August 14. With the latest incidents, 130 people have lost their lives and 140 were injured in Jammu, while 32 pilgrims are still missing.
