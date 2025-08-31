President Trump Drops Plan To Visit India For Quad Summit: NYT Report

File photo of President of USA, Donald J Trump

Washington- US President Donald Trump“no longer has plans” to visit India later this year for the Quad Summit, The New York Times claimed on Saturday, as it detailed how relations between the American leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi“unravelled” over the last few months.

In the report titled 'The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unravelled', the NYT, citing people familiar with Trump's schedule, said that“After telling Mr Modi that he would travel to India later this year for the Quad summit, Mr Trump no longer has plans to visit in the fall.”

There was no official comment from either the US or India on the NYT's claim.

India is scheduled to host the Quad summit later this year.

The Trump administration hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in January this year, a day after Trump took the oath of office as President for a second term in the White House.