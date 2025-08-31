New Book Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant Empowers Couples to Build Strong, God-Centered Marriages
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) New Book Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant Empowers Couples to Build Strong, God-Centered Marriages
Authors Taquetta Baker and Praise Asemota, through Kingdom Shifters Ministries, announce the release of their new book Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant (ISBN: 9798990810648), a comprehensive Christian manual for singles, engaged couples, and married partners seeking to strengthen and protect their marriages through God’s divine design.
Marriage, as created by God, reflects His love, unity, and faithfulness. In Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant, Baker and Asemota draw from Ephesians 5 to illustrate how marriage mirrors Christ’s relationship with the church—built upon love, sacrifice, and mutual respect. The book goes beyond theory, offering readers a practical guide for uprooting unhealthy patterns, avoiding pitfalls, and overcoming spiritual battles that threaten the marital covenant.
“Marriage is more than a commitment,” the authors explain. “It is a testimony of God’s unmerited favor and His eternal salvation covenant.”
With insightful teachings and chapter activations, readers will learn how to:
• Build a solid personal and marital foundation
• Identify a godly mate and navigate dating/engagement
• Pursue divine vision and purpose in marriage
• Master healthy communication and loving intimacy
• Balance in-laws, finances, and destiny together
• Overthrow relationship demons and entanglements
From preparing for marriage to sustaining a thriving union, Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant offers timeless wisdom, biblical principles, and spiritual strategies to help couples honor God while cultivating lasting love.
Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant is available now through Amazon and Kingdom Shifters Ministries.
For more information, visit and
Authors Taquetta Baker and Praise Asemota, through Kingdom Shifters Ministries, announce the release of their new book Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant (ISBN: 9798990810648), a comprehensive Christian manual for singles, engaged couples, and married partners seeking to strengthen and protect their marriages through God’s divine design.
Marriage, as created by God, reflects His love, unity, and faithfulness. In Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant, Baker and Asemota draw from Ephesians 5 to illustrate how marriage mirrors Christ’s relationship with the church—built upon love, sacrifice, and mutual respect. The book goes beyond theory, offering readers a practical guide for uprooting unhealthy patterns, avoiding pitfalls, and overcoming spiritual battles that threaten the marital covenant.
“Marriage is more than a commitment,” the authors explain. “It is a testimony of God’s unmerited favor and His eternal salvation covenant.”
With insightful teachings and chapter activations, readers will learn how to:
• Build a solid personal and marital foundation
• Identify a godly mate and navigate dating/engagement
• Pursue divine vision and purpose in marriage
• Master healthy communication and loving intimacy
• Balance in-laws, finances, and destiny together
• Overthrow relationship demons and entanglements
From preparing for marriage to sustaining a thriving union, Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant offers timeless wisdom, biblical principles, and spiritual strategies to help couples honor God while cultivating lasting love.
Gatekeeping Your Marriage Covenant is available now through Amazon and Kingdom Shifters Ministries.
For more information, visit and
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment