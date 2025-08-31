From Screen to Street: How a Railway Technician’s Passion Sparked Beyond Battlegrounds
(MENAFN- Edelman) On a rooftop in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, sparks flew, not from a gaming console but from a welding torch. Karan Kargwal, a 28-year-old railway technician, spent weekends welding scrap metal, bike parts, and sheer determination into a fully functioning buggy modeled on his favorite in-game ride. What began as a dream behind a screen became a roaring machine on the street.
When Karan posted his buggy online, the internet went into overdrive. His early reels quickly crossed 1 million views, earning him more than 220,000 followers and filling his comments with disbelief and admiration. Netizens hailed him as “India’s Elon Musk of gaming” and “the Jugaad King.” Others joked, “Next stop: Formula One, made in Rajasthan!” while many tagged Krafton saying, “BGMI, you need to see this.” Moved by the groundswell, Krafton India did just that, transforming Karan’s build into the first chapter of Beyond Battlegrounds, a series celebrating gamers who turn their digital dreams into tangible reality. After Krafton stepped in, that momentum only grew with his buggy videos crossing 1.8 million views in total, and individual reels peaking in the half-million range.
But Karan isn’t alone. Across India, there's a quietly bursting wave of creators who won’t just stop at playing, young builders creating affordable gaming PCs with budget components to make high-performance play accessible, cosplayers crafting battle-ready costumes from thrifted fabrics, and tinkerers building sim rigs from scooter parts and recovered electronics. Every reaction, share, and comment from netizens isn’t just a click, it’s fuel for a movement turning pixels into purpose.
