VinFast VF 8 Offers Industry-Leading Aftersales Policy for Ultimate Peace of Mind
(MENAFN- AMC) Dubai, UAE – August 20, 2025 – Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, VinFast, continues to redefine standards in the electric mobility space with the VF 8, now backed by one of the most comprehensive aftersales policies available in the UAE. With a remarkable 10-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited mileage battery warranty, VinFast is not just selling cars. It is delivering long-term confidence, value, and peace of mind to its UAE customers.
These are rarely offered in the automotive industry and remain especially uncommon among EVs. They reflect VinFast’s unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and the long-term sustainability of EV ownership.
For discerning drivers in the UAE, where climate conditions and driving expectations are uniquely demanding especially in the summer season, this aftersales policy positions the VF 8 as a reliable and future-ready choice.
With the aim of bringing cars that are stylish and built for everyday luxury experiences, VinFast VF 8 has become known as a premium all-electric midsize SUV that brings together comfort with smart technology. It features a modern exterior design, a spacious interior crafted for comfort, and an intuitive infotainment system.
With advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and software update capabilities, the VF 8 ensures a seamless and future-proof driving experience. Designed with both families and tech-savvy drivers in mind, the VF 8 offers dual-motor AWD, an NEDC range of up to 493 km, and fast-charging capabilities, making it ideal for road trips across the Emirates and beyond. VinFast’s EVs are also backed by and 24/7 Roadside assistance, further enhancing customer convenience.
Born in Vietnam, VinFast’s dedication to becoming a global EV leader was further cemented with the recent inauguration of its electric vehicle assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, India. Officially opened on August 4, 2025, this state-of-the-art facility in Thoothukudi will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s expansion across multiple international markets.
The factory, which marks VinFast’s first manufacturing investment in India, is expected to create thousands of jobs and accelerate the availability of smart, sustainable transportation across South and Southeast Asia. This milestone further underscores VinFast’s global scale, capacity, and long-term vision, reinforcing its ability to serve customers in the UAE and beyond with consistency and trust.
Viewed in its essence, VinFast’s aftersales policy is a declaration that every VF 8 is built to endure and backed for the long haul. By pairing this with an expanding global manufacturing presence, the company is sending a clear signal: customers in the UAE can expect not just a premium EV, but a lasting partnership defined by trust, consistency, and unmatched support. Vinfast is also offering a free 5-year service contract and complimentary home charger included to support its peace of mind assurance.
With bold design, intelligent performance, and exceptional support, the VinFast VF 8 stands out as a compelling choice in the fast-growing electric vehicle landscape of the Middle East. Available for experience and test drive in UAE through Al Tayer Motors, in Oman through Bahwan Automotive and in Qatar with Blue Lake Motors.
