Students Return To Schools Across Qatar After Summer Break

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Schools across Qatar are reopening today, welcoming back students of all grades and marking the launch of the new academic year 2025–2026.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has completed all the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and successful start, following weeks of intensive planning.

In a press statement, the Ministry said it has finalised staffing and logistical arrangements, secured teaching resources, and enhanced support services to strengthen academic outcomes.

These efforts are aligned with preparing students for higher education, particularly in fields that drive the knowledge economy and support Qatar's national priorities.

The Ministry also extended its congratulations to students, parents, teachers, school leaders, and license holders, urging all stakeholders to approach the new year with determination and commitment to the shared vision of“an entrepreneurial learner for sustainable development.”



Qatar Calendar unveils September lineup of cultural and sporting events

Qatar cybersecurity warns users to update WhatsApp after security flaw fixed Qatar National Library offers diverse cultural, educational programs in September

Read Also

As part of its expansion strategy, the Ministry has opened 10 new government schools across different educational stages, providing 6,000 additional seats. To cover staffing needs, 1,124 new teachers have been recruited.

Future projects underway include building 11 new schools, adding classrooms to 35 existing schools, renovating 16 schools, and establishing a vocational education institute at Qatar Preparatory School for Boys.

Comprehensive maintenance was completed at 276 schools and kindergartens, covering classrooms, air conditioning, and school cafeterias in line with strict health and safety standards.

School administrations have finalised class schedules, assigned students to classrooms, and ensured the distribution of textbooks and supplies. A total of 2,510 school buses have been prepared, with plans to expand the fleet to 2,750, in addition to 190 minibuses dedicated to students with disabilities and support needs.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, Maha Zayed Al-Qa'qa' Al-Ruwaili, highlighted that preparations reflect the Ministry's commitment to providing a healthy, safe, and motivating school environment. She noted that curriculum development this year will focus on strengthening national identity through updates to Islamic education and Arabic, modernising science curricula, and fully integrating STEM methodologies to promote applied learning.

Planned partnerships include working with the Qatar Association of Accountants to design a financial literacy curriculum, and with the National Cybersecurity Agency to embed digital and cyber safety concepts into education.

Other initiatives include encouraging student participation in international competitions in research and innovation, introducing three-year-olds into the education system, expanding early childhood education, increasing inclusive education options for students with disabilities, and developing national standards for quality education. The Ministry continues to invest in professional training programmes for educators and school leaders, such as“Khibrat,”“Leaders of Innovation,”“Future Leaders,”“Child Rights,”“A Successful Start,”“Tamheen,” and“Tamkeen.” These initiatives are designed to build sustainable professional capacity across the education system.

The Ministry concluded its preparations with the“Back to School 2025–2026” event at the QNCC.

Speaking at the event, MoEHE Undersecretary Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi said the gathering served as an inspiring platform for professional development and community engagement:“The back-to-school event marks an inspiring start that prepares all stakeholders in the education sector for a successful school year. Our aim is to strengthen partnerships with the community and ensure a student- and teacher-centred learning environment.”

