Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 810 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 810 Over Past Day


2025-08-31 02:05:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian military losses also include: 11,151 (+2) tanks, 23,212 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 32,199 (+27) artillery systems, 1,476 (+0) MLRS, 1,213 (+0) air defense systems, 422 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 55,062 (+371) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,664 (+38) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 60,305 (+83) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,952 (+0) special equipment units.

The General Staff notes that the information is being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards obliterate Russian equipment, dozens of troops on Kramatorsk front

As reported earlier, on August 30, as of 22:00, there were 136 combat engagements along the front line.

MENAFN31082025000193011044ID1109997740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search