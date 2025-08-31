Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 810 Over Past Day
Russian military losses also include: 11,151 (+2) tanks, 23,212 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 32,199 (+27) artillery systems, 1,476 (+0) MLRS, 1,213 (+0) air defense systems, 422 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 55,062 (+371) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,664 (+38) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 60,305 (+83) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,952 (+0) special equipment units.
The General Staff notes that the information is being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards obliterate Russian equipment, dozens of troops on Kramatorsk front
As reported earlier, on August 30, as of 22:00, there were 136 combat engagements along the front line.
