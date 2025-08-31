Direct Flights Between India And China Set To Resume After 5 Years, PM Modi Confirms During Talks Xi Jinping
The flights will be restarted after more than five years as both India and China aim to rebuild political ties amid growing trade uncertainties across the globe.
“An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed," ANI quoted PM Modi .
"The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity,” he added.When were direct flights stopped?
Since early 2020, direct commercial flights between the world's major economies have been halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, travellers were required to connect through regional hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore, or Bangkok, which greatly adds to both travel time and expenses.
The decision to restart direct flights between India and China occurs as tentative signs of improvement emerge in the bilateral relationship between Delhi and Beijing. Relations reached their lowest point in June 2020 after fatal border clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.
PM Modi announced the plan to resume flights as he met Chinese President Xi Jinpin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. This is his first visit to China in seven years.
“Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created,” PM Modi said.
Additionally, extending wishes to Xi for hosting the SCO Summit, PM Modi said, "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today."
