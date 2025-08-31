Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Ukraine Speaker Andriy Parubiy Murdered in Lviv

Former Ukraine Speaker Andriy Parubiy Murdered in Lviv


2025-08-31 01:41:30
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy was fatally shot on Saturday in the western city of Lviv, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that the 54-year-old politician died instantly when an unknown assailant opened fire. The attacker, described as wearing a delivery uniform, fled the scene on an electric bicycle, local media reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the killing, calling it a “horrendous murder.”

"All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer," Zelensky wrote on social platform X.

Parubiy was a central player in Ukraine's 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2014 Euromaidan protests. He also held a short-term role as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Reacting to the news, former President Petro Poroshenko said the killing was "a shot fired at the heart of Ukraine."

MENAFN31082025000045017169ID1109997668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search