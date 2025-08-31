Former Ukraine Speaker Andriy Parubiy Murdered in Lviv
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy was fatally shot on Saturday in the western city of Lviv, according to Ukrainian officials.
The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that the 54-year-old politician died instantly when an unknown assailant opened fire. The attacker, described as wearing a delivery uniform, fled the scene on an electric bicycle, local media reported.
President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the killing, calling it a “horrendous murder.”
"All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer," Zelensky wrote on social platform X.
Parubiy was a central player in Ukraine's 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2014 Euromaidan protests. He also held a short-term role as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
Reacting to the news, former President Petro Poroshenko said the killing was "a shot fired at the heart of Ukraine."
The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that the 54-year-old politician died instantly when an unknown assailant opened fire. The attacker, described as wearing a delivery uniform, fled the scene on an electric bicycle, local media reported.
President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the killing, calling it a “horrendous murder.”
"All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer," Zelensky wrote on social platform X.
Parubiy was a central player in Ukraine's 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2014 Euromaidan protests. He also held a short-term role as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
Reacting to the news, former President Petro Poroshenko said the killing was "a shot fired at the heart of Ukraine."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment