Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Border Guards Obliterate Russian Equipment, Dozens Of Troops On Kramatorsk Front

Ukrainian Border Guards Obliterate Russian Equipment, Dozens Of Troops On Kramatorsk Front


2025-08-31 01:04:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and released a video footage.

“UAV operators of the Phoenix border unit of the Pomsta Brigade are eliminating enemy vehicles and armored equipment in Donetsk region. Six trucks, a UAZ Bukhanka, an armored vehicle, and about a dozen occupiers have been destroyed,” the statement reads.

Read also: HUR forces destroy underground explosives' depot in Russia's Tula region – source

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the Lyman front, a pilot from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed a Russian Msta-B howitzer with an FPV drone strike.

Photo: Facebook / 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Spartan, illustrative

MENAFN31082025000193011044ID1109997625

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search