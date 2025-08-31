Ukrainian Border Guards Obliterate Russian Equipment, Dozens Of Troops On Kramatorsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and released a video footage.

“UAV operators of the Phoenix border unit of the Pomsta Brigade are eliminating enemy vehicles and armored equipment in Donetsk region. Six trucks, a UAZ Bukhanka, an armored vehicle, and about a dozen occupiers have been destroyed,” the statement reads.

HUR forcesunderground explosives' depot in Russia's Tula region – source

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the Lyman front, a pilot from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed a Russian Msta-B howitzer with an FPV drone strike.

Photo: Facebook / 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Spartan, illustrative