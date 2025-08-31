Ukrainian Border Guards Obliterate Russian Equipment, Dozens Of Troops On Kramatorsk Front
“UAV operators of the Phoenix border unit of the Pomsta Brigade are eliminating enemy vehicles and armored equipment in Donetsk region. Six trucks, a UAZ Bukhanka, an armored vehicle, and about a dozen occupiers have been destroyed,” the statement reads.Read also: HUR forces destroy underground explosives' depot in Russia's Tula region – source
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the Lyman front, a pilot from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed a Russian Msta-B howitzer with an FPV drone strike.
Photo: Facebook / 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Spartan, illustrative
