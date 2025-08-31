Falkon SMS Unveils AI-Powered Messaging Suite To Boost Customer Engagement And Team Productivity

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 29, 2025 9:38 am - Falkon SMS launches Falkon AI, an in-app assistant that rephrases, adjusts tone, and auto-replies in multiple languages. With smart website training, it helps businesses write faster, respond smarter, and boost customer engagement.

Houston, Texas - Aug 29th 2025 - Falkon SMS, a leading business messaging platform, today announced the launch of Falkon AI, an advanced in-app AI messaging assistant designed to help businesses communicate smarter, faster, and more effectively.

The new Falkon AI module brings generative AI directly into the SMS composer, giving teams instant access to smart writing and response tools. With just one click, users can rephrase text, adjust tone, expand or shorten content, and fine-tune grammar, all without leaving their message draft.

“Our goal is to help every team from small businesses to large enterprises to write better messages in less time,” said Suresh Gadiraju, CEO of Falkon SMS.“AI should make communication not just faster, but clearer, more personal, and more impactful.”

Key features of Falkon AI include:

In-App AI Messaging Tools:

Users can instantly Improve text for grammar and clarity, Expand for added detail, Shorten to keep it concise, or adjust, Tone switching between formal, casual, or adding friendly touches like emojis.

AI Response Capabilities:

The platform's AI understands and replies to customer queries in multiple languages, including French and Spanish. Replies match the language of the customer's question, with future plans for direct translation options for outbound messages.

Smart Website Knowledge Training:

Falkon AI can crawl a company's website finetuning its chatbot or knowledge base using up to 100 MB of files or five public web pages so businesses can deliver faster, more accurate answers to customer questions.

With this update, Falkon SMS makes powerful AI accessible for appointment-based businesses, retail brands, and customer support teams, helping reduce no-shows, improve response times, and build stronger customer relationships.

About Falkon SMS

Falkon SMS is an affordable, easy-to-use business messaging platform helping thousands of businesses streamline communication, send smarter SMS campaigns, and automate customer engagement with built-in AI tools.