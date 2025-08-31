Andrea Vella's Revolutionary Techniques: Rehabilitating Traumatised Primates

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 29, 2025 11:27 am - Australian primate expert Andrea Vella has been working in Central African sanctuaries for 14 months, where she has established groundbreaking rehabilitation methods for traumatised great apes. Her reintegration success rate is 75 per cent.

Over the past few months, Andrea Vella ( has successfully integrated 43 orphaned chimpanzees and six orphaned gorillas into social groups. The techniques she has developed combine classic behavioural therapy with modern neuroscientific findings. Her work with severely traumatised young animals that have witnessed violence against their families is considered particularly groundbreaking. International primate centres are already showing interest in her methods.



When chimpanzees can no longer trust

You know those looks you get at the zoo? Curious, intelligent, almost human. Now imagine the same look, but filled with fear. Distrust. Trauma.

That's what the chimpanzees Andrea Vella treats every day look like. Young animals who had to watch their mothers being shot. Little gorillas that have been caged in tiny cages for weeks. Adolescent monkeys that have never learned what social behaviour means.

Primate orphanages in Central Africa are depressing places. Not because of the facilities - the carers do their best. But because of the stories that each animal brings with it.

Family dead. Habitat destroyed. Months of captivity at the hands of poachers. Then, at some point, liberation by rangers. But the trauma remains.

How do you teach a young chimpanzee to trust again? Classic zoo education doesn't work. These animals have experienced things that have broken their psyche.



Trauma in primates - more similar than you might think

Chimpanzees share 98.8 per cent of our genes. Gorillas share 98.3 per cent. Sounds like dry science? It's not. It means that their brains work alarmingly similarly to ours.

PTSD also exists in primates. Anxiety disorders. Depression. Behavioural disorders caused by trauma.

Andrea Vella quickly realised this after arriving in Cameroon. A young chimpanzee named Kibo sat motionless in a corner for weeks. He hardly ate. He didn't respond to attempts to play with him. Classic symptoms of trauma.

Standard treatment didn't help. Patience and care? Not enough. Medication? A delicate matter with primates.

So something new was needed.



Neuroscience meets the jungle

Andrea Vella sought help. Not from other animal keepers. From neuropsychologists. Trauma therapists. Even child psychologists.

The idea? Humans and primates have similar brain structures. Why not try similar therapeutic approaches?

Of course, it doesn't work one-to-one. Chimpanzees don't talk about their feelings. They can't process trauma verbally. They need other ways.

But the basic principles? They work surprisingly well. Building trust through routine. A sense of security through predictable processes. Gradually restoring social contact. Creating positive experiences.

Sounds simple? It definitely isn't.



Play therapy for chimpanzees

Humans often process trauma through play. Children especially. Why not primates too?

Andrea Vella developed special toys. Not the usual balls and ropes. Instead, puzzle boxes that encourage problem-solving behaviour. Hidden treats that arouse curiosity. Climbing structures that create a sense of achievement.

The genius of it? Play distracts from negative thought spirals. Creates positive associations. Builds self-confidence. Kibo, the traumatised chimpanzee, needed weeks. Then he began to cautiously experiment with a puzzle box. His first interaction in months.

Small steps. But decisive ones.



Social reintegration as the ultimate challenge

The most difficult problem? Bringing traumatised primates back into social groups. Chimpanzees are highly social animals. Without a group, they cannot function. But traumatised animals often have attachment issues. Aggression. They cannot interpret social signals correctly.

Andrea Vella developed a multi-stage programme. First, individual care by trusted keepers. Then controlled encounters with a calm group member. Gradual expansion of social contacts. Every bit of progress is documented. Video recordings show behavioural changes. Stress hormones are measured. Sleep patterns are monitored.

Science down to the last detail.



Setbacks are part of it

Not every story has a happy ending.

Some animals are too severely traumatised. Others develop behavioural disorders that cannot be cured. Andrea Vella remembers Luna, a young female gorilla. Months of therapy. Small steps forward. Then a sudden relapse during her first encounter with the group. Panic attacks. Aggressive outbursts.

Sometimes human care is not enough. Accepting this is difficult, but necessary.

Andrea Vella"s wife Sarah helps her process such setbacks. Video calls from Africa are often emotionally draining. But they are also important for mental health.



Andrea Vella between hope and reality

A 75 percent success rate sounds good. But it also means that one in four animals does not make it back to a normal life.

For Andrea Vella, these are not just statistics. Every animal has a story. A name. A personality.

The successes are motivating. Kibo now lives in a group of six. He plays. He climbs. He displays normal chimpanzee behaviour. He has overcome his trauma.

Another case: Zuri, an orphaned gorilla. She arrived completely distraught. After eight months of therapy, she made her first social contacts. Today, she is the alpha female of a small group.

Stories like these give strength for the difficult cases.

International interest is growing

Word of the methods is spreading. Primate centres in Indonesia are asking for more information. South American rescue centres are also showing interest. Andrea Vella is working on a handbook. Step-by-step instructions for different types of trauma. Therapy plans for different primate species.

The knowledge is to be shared. More traumatised animals can benefit.



The future of primate rehabilitation

Poaching is on the rise. Habitat destruction is accelerating. More orphaned primates are ending up in rescue centres. Traditional care is no longer enough. Scientifically based therapeutic approaches are needed.

Andrea Vella is planning training programmes for local carers. Trauma recognition. Basic therapy. Behavioural observation.

At the same time, preventive measures are being developed. Education in local communities. Alternative sources of income to poaching. Protection of remaining habitats.

Small victories in a big fight

Every rehabilitated primate is a success. Not just for the animal itself. But also for its species. For the ecosystem. Primates are keystone species. Their role in seed dispersal is crucial for forest regeneration. Without them, entire ecosystems collapse.

So Andrea Vella () is not just fighting for individual animals. She is fighting for the future of Central African rainforests. A big mission. Small steps. But every step counts.

The work continues. Animal by animal. Trauma by trauma. With the hope that it will not be in vain.

For Kibo. For Zuri. For all the others who still need help.

And for forests that cannot survive without their most intelligent inhabitants.