Climate Green Powers Melbourne's Clean Energy Future With Midea Heat Pump Installations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 30, 2025 1:24 am - Climate Green is a Melbourne-based energy efficiency specialist delivering accredited installations of solar panels, reverse cycle systems, battery storage, and hot water heat pumps.

In a decisive move to help Victorian households reduce energy bills and transition away from gas, Climate Green-an accredited provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program-is proud to announce the launch of Midea Heat Pump Hot Water Systems as part of its growing portfolio of high-performance, sustainable home upgrades.

With energy costs continuing to rise and the demand for greener, more efficient alternatives growing stronger than ever, Climate Green is committed to delivering affordable, government-supported solutions that offer real long-term savings and environmental impact. Midea Heat Pumps represent a new standard in hot water efficiency for Victorian homes.



Redefining Energy-Efficient Hot Water in Victoria

Midea is a globally trusted brand, renowned for its advanced air-source heat pump technology that allows water to be heated using the ambient air around it. By extracting free thermal energy from the environment, Midea systems dramatically reduce household electricity usage and carbon emissions-without sacrificing performance.

Built to perform year-round in Australian climates, including cold winters, the Midea Heat Pump is the ideal solution for homeowners looking to replace gas or electric storage systems with something smarter, cleaner, and more future-ready.

Key Features of Midea Heat Pump Systems:

- Advanced Inverter Technology for consistent, energy-efficient operation

- Quiet performance, ideal for suburban homes and small spaces

- Cold climate readiness with built-in smart defrost function

- Digital controls and LCD display for simple user management

- Multiple tank sizes (e.g., 170L, 200L, 280L+) to suit all household needs

“Victorian households are looking for reliable systems that reduce costs and emissions without complicated upgrades,” said Ravi Regmi, spokesperson for Climate Green.“With the Midea Heat Pump, we offer an incredibly efficient system backed by government rebates-installed by accredited professionals with full compliance. It's a complete package for smart, sustainable living.”



Rebate Support Makes the Upgrade Affordable

One of the standout advantages of installing a Midea Heat Pump through Climate Green is the significant rebate support made available through multiple government programs. Eligible customers can access:

Victorian Energy Efficiency Certificates (VEECs) through the VEU program

Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs) as part of the national renewable energy scheme

Hot Water System Rebates via Solar Victoria (up to $1,000 or more in eligible cases)

Climate Green not only provides expert advice on which rebates apply-but also handles the entire paperwork and compliance process on the customer's behalf.

With these incentives, many Melbourne households are paying a fraction of the original price-often saving 70%–80% on total system costs, including installation.



Why Choose Climate Green?

As a VEU-accredited provider (Accreditation No. A2360), Climate Green brings unmatched experience in the sustainable energy space, offering a full-service model that includes:

- End-to-end installation by licensed professionals

- Rebate management from application to approval

- Personalised consultation to match the right system to each home

- Service coverage across Melbourne and surrounding regional areas

- Warranty protection on both system and workmanship

- Long-term energy solutions, not just quick fixes

Backed by hundreds of successful installations and a reputation for customer-focused support, Climate Green continues to lead the way in helping Victoria shift toward electric, low-emission homes-starting with smarter hot water systems.



What Homeowners Are Saying

Emma T., Werribee VIC:

"Our Midea Heat Pump from Climate Green has been a game-changer. Lower bills, endless hot water, and we barely notice it running. The team handled everything-we didn't lift a finger!"

George L., Dandenong VIC:

"We received over $2,000 in combined rebates. The switch from gas was seamless, and now we're recommending Climate Green to all our neighbours."



Ready to Upgrade? Get a Free Quote Today

If you're still using an outdated gas or electric storage hot water system, now is the time to make the switch. With limited-time rebates, expert support, and a system built to last, Midea Heat Pumps installed by Climate Green offer the ideal next step in your home's electrification journey.

Contact the team at Climate Green today:

- 1300 001 690

- ...

-



About Climate Green

Climate Green is a Melbourne-based clean energy provider focused on helping homeowners make the transition to fully electric, energy-efficient living. Through its VEU-accredited services, Climate Green offers end-to-end installation of solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps, and reverse cycle air conditioning systems across Victoria. With a mission to reduce carbon emissions and empower households with real energy savings, Climate Green delivers smarter living-one upgrade at a time.