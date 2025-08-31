Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting In Tianjin With Chinese President Xi Jinping

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting In Tianjin With Chinese President Xi Jinping


2025-08-31 12:05:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on August 31 in Tianjin, China.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping posed for a joint photo.

MENAFN31082025000195011045ID1109997584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search