3 Possible Endings For WWE Clash In Paris That Could Stun Fans Worldwide

WWE Clash in Paris could close with shocks, betrayals, or unforgettable moments. Here are three possibilities.

The World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way is expected to headline Clash in Paris. Roman Reigns, returning to singles action at the event, is not officially part of the match. However, he could still make his presence felt. Reigns may look to strike back at Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, shifting the balance of the match.

If Jey Uso benefits from this interference to capture the championship, it would not only crown a new titleholder but also spark a renewed feud between Reigns and Rollins. Such an ending would give the Paris crowd a moment to remember.

If John Cena and Logan Paul headline the event, WWE might still reserve the final spotlight for Brock Lesnar. At SummerSlam, Lesnar ambushed Cena, and since then, his absence has only fueled speculation. Clash in Paris provides the perfect stage for him to strike again.

Another assault would escalate their rivalry and set the path toward their much-anticipated showdown at Wrestlepalooza. The Paris crowd witnessing such a chaotic close would make the show unforgettable.

Seth Rollins defends his newly won World Heavyweight Championship under tough odds, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed around him. Yet Reed is already scheduled to face Roman Reigns, leaving Rollins potentially vulnerable.

To secure his reign, he could reveal a surprise backup in the form of NXT standout Ricky Saints. This debut, coupled with Rollins scoring another decisive pinfall, would be a dramatic way to conclude the night while elevating The Vision as a dangerous force.