Brazil Moves Toward EU-Style Tech Oversight With Sweeping Digital Bills
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) On Aug. 22, the Brazilian government met with Big Tech and large e-commerce firms at the Planalto Palace to brief them on two draft bills: a Digital Services Bill and a Digital Markets/Competition Bill. What would change A new regulator built from the ANPD. The National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) would be turned into an independent National Agency for Data Protection and Digital Services with power to regulate, inspect and sanction platforms , including ordering the takedown or immediate unavailability of unlawful content. Core duties the new agency would assume:
-
regulate, supervise and enforce the new law
issue norms on obligations, duties and rights, and adopt control measures including sanctions
set up official channels with digital service providers
mediate conflicts among regulated entities
use investigative tools
apply the“good-faith informant/whistleblower” principle when receiving reports
-
keep an office and customer service in Brazil (for very large services)
assess and mitigate system-level risks; have public-emergency protocols
undergo external, independent audits and allow on-site inspections
publish transparency reports; use mechanisms to increase content reliability
treat users non-discriminatorily and maintain resilient technical infrastructure
act immediately against listed serious crimes and election-integrity violations
-
warnings; daily or simple fines up to 10% of a company's revenue
orders to publish the sanction decision or run counter-advertising
restrictions such as banning the processing of certain databases or receiving subsidies/loans
temporary suspension of operations (special cases), and other precautionary measures
suspension for an indefinite period would require a court order
in cases of systemic noncompliance, the agency could block a platform for up to 30 days, extendable once, after previous penalties have failed
-
crimes against children and adolescents; acts of“terrorism” or preparatory acts;
encouragement or assistance to suicide and self-harm; crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law;
discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin; and
crimes against women motivated by sex.
-
The Planalto says the focus is to protect users-especially children and teens-and to require faster, systemic responses from platforms.
In June, Brazil's Supreme Court (STF) narrowed the Marco Civil's“court-order rule,” expanding platforms' civil liability when they fail to act after notice on unlawful content.
Brazil's ANPD already shows enforcement capacity: in 2024 it barred Meta from training AI models with Brazilians' personal data.
As a reference point, EU platforms reported 41.4 million items blocked in 1H-2025 under the Digital Services Act; Brazil's plan cites this as background.
-
For users: clearer complaint channels, transparency reports, and faster removal of clearly criminal content. Parental controls and child-safety rules would be codified.
For platforms: expect audits, on-site inspections, and potential heavy fines or temporary suspension if problems are widespread and persistent.
For the market: CADE could impose extra duties on the biggest players to curb gatekeeper power, which may affect acquisitions and self-preferencing.
-
The EU's Digital Services Act requires systemic risk assessments, transparency reporting, and imposes fines of up to six percent of global revenue.
The UK's Online Safety Act empowers Ofcom to enforce child-safety duties and fine companies up to ten percent of global turnover.
In Germany, the NetzDG compels platforms to quickly remove manifestly unlawful content or face fines.
In India, Australia, and Singapore, regulators require local compliance officers, technological capabilities to trace content origins, or immediate removal powers in cases of harmful or false material.
By contrast, Turkey and Russia give authorities direct administrative powers to block platforms or entire services-a model viewed as far harsher than what Brazil is proposing.
