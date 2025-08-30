Inventionindex Launches Groundbreaking Patent Innovation Metric, Proposes Federal Grant Program To Boost U.S. Economy
Using insights from this comprehensive study, inventionINDEX is spearheading a proposal to Congress for a Patent Funding Initiative , a federal grant program aimed at accelerating patent creation, fostering university-industry collaboration, and strengthening America's competitive edge in innovation.
Key Features of inventionINDEX
- Real-Time Innovation Measurement - Tracks monthly patent activity across all 50 U.S. states. Economic Correlation - Establishes a measurable link between patent production and GDP growth. Policy-Oriented Design - Built to inform legislation and guide targeted innovation funding.
The Proposed Patent Funding Initiative
The legislative proposal tied to inventionINDEX includes:
- argeted Grants - Up to $50,000 per international patent family to offset the high costs of patent filing. University Collaboration - Applicants must include at least one U.S. academic as a co-inventor, ensuring stronger ties between research and industry. Support for New IP - Funding eligibility requires companies to exceed their two-year rolling average of patent output, incentivizing genuine innovation.
"InventionINDEX proves the direct connection between patent activity and economic prosperity," said Damian Smyth, CEO of inventionINDEX . "We believe targeted, non-dilutive funding for patent creation is one of the most impactful ways to strengthen America's economy, particularly as AI accelerates the pace of innovation."
Why It Matters
- Data-Driven Legislation - Moves beyond economic theory with actionable policy solutions. Non-Dilutive Funding - Helps startups and businesses innovate without giving up equity. National Competitiveness - Positions the U.S. to maintain leadership in global innovation.
inventionINDEX has also established a policy think-tank dedicated to patent grant initiatives, with the goal of demonstrating to Congress that strategic investment in patent development can yield substantial long-term GDP growth.
Availability
The full index, methodology, and legislative proposal are publicly accessible at .
About inventionINDEX
inventionINDEX is a U.S.-based innovation metric platform that applies AI-driven analysis to patent production data, correlating intellectual property activity with state and national economic growth. With a mission to drive smarter policy and expand access to innovation funding, inventionINDEX provides both a measurement framework and a legislative roadmap for strengthening America's innovation economy.
