This Edamame, Tofu And Miso Salad Packs In Protein, Umami And Crunch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Washington Post

The nutrition geek in me is on full display when I talk about soy foods - I could be accused of getting overly giddy about them. Here's why: Soy is one of the few plant foods that's a complete protein, with all the essential amino acids in sufficient proportions. It contains healthy unsaturated fats, as well as compounds called isoflavones.

The latter are rich with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and have been shown to reduce cancer risk, improve heart health, help alleviate hot flashes, improve signs of skin-aging and more.

There is such a wide variety of soy foods, each with its own nutritional highlights: Edamame is brimming with fiber and potassium; tofu has lots of calcium and iron; and soy milk is one of the few nondairy milks that offers as much protein as regular milk. Because they are fermented, miso and tempeh are rich in probiotics.

Potential downsides you may have heard about soy have been largely disproven or have involved cases of eating extreme amounts of them. (Too much of any food is a bad idea for a multitude of reasons.) The safety and benefit of eating up to three to four servings of soy daily is well established. Americans have a way to go to get there - on average, we eat just one-quarter serving a day.

Consider this salad an enticement to get more soy in your life. It features the legume three ways: as edamame, marinated tofu and miso - each as convenient as it is nourishing. A bag of frozen edamame can be tucked in the freezer for whenever you need it. Packaged marinated and baked tofu is widely available, and a tub of miso can be kept indefinitely in the refrigerator.

To make the salad, toss the cooked and chilled edamame with the diced tofu, along with crisp, fresh vegetables - bell pepper, cucumber, radish and onion. Then add the miso dressing, which is sweetened with apricot jam, brightened with rice vinegar and lime, aromatic with ginger and garlic, and nutty with sesame oil.

It's a colorful salad, which can serve as a side dish or vegan main, one that's simple to make yet offers realms of flavor and nutrition. I'd say that's worth getting giddy about.



Shelled edamame. (Photo by Tom McCorkle; food styling by Gina Nistico/The Washington Post)

This protein-packed vegan salad features soy three ways: bright green edamame, baked tofu and a dressing made with miso. Crunchy and colorful bell pepper, cucumber and daikon radish play supporting roles, alongside a dressing that also stars apricot preserves and sesame oil, both of which balance out the umami notes.

Using frozen edamame and packaged baked tofu makes this recipe a convenient side dish or vegan main course. To make this recipe go faster, prep the other ingredients while the edamame is cooling.

4 servings (makes about 5 cups)

Total time: 25 mins

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Make ahead: The edamame can be cooked and refrigerated for up to 4 days before making the salad.

Where to buy: Daikon radish can be found at Asian markets, well-stocked supermarkets and natural food stores.

Notes: If you are gluten-free, be sure to seek out gluten-free miso.

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package frozen, shelled edamame

3 1/2 ounces marinated baked tofu, cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 3/4 cup)

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 mini cucumber (about 4 ounces), seeded and cut into 1/2-inch dice

2 3/4 ounces daikon radish, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice (about 1/2 cup; see Where to buy)

1/3 cup finely diced red onion

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 to 2 limes)

1 tablespoon shiro (white) miso (see Notes)

1 tablespoon apricot preserves

1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

1 small garlic clove, minced or finely grated

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

Steps

Bring a medium (4-quart) pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the edamame and cook according to the package directions. Drain, then transfer to a medium bow and refrigerate until completely cool, at least 20 minutes.

Once cool, remove the bowl with the edamame from the refrigerator. Add the tofu, bell pepper, cucumber, radish and onion, and toss to combine.

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, lime juice, miso, apricot preserves, ginger, garlic and salt until combined. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss to coat and serve right away.

Substitutions: Mini cucumber >> about one-quarter English cucumber. Apricot preserves >> 1 1/2 teaspoons honey, maple syrup or agave. Tofu >> cooked, diced chicken. Red onion >> white onion. Red bell pepper >> orange or yellow bell pepper. Frozen edamame >> vacuum-packed, cooked edamame, or frozen lima beans. For more bright flavor >> add a handful of fresh, chopped cilantro or thinly sliced scallions. Daikon radish >> regular radishes or carrots.

Nutrition | Per serving (1 1/4 cups): 253 calories, 24g carbohydrates, 0mg cholesterol, 13g fat, 5g fiber, 13g protein, 2g saturated fat, 439mg sodium, 11g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.