KFSHRC Strengthens Its Position As A Fast-Growing Destination For International Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), ranked 15th globally by Brand Finance, recorded a 47% surge in international patients in 2024, strengthening its position as a fast-growing destination for medical tourism under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and expand high-value healthcare services.

The sharp rise significantly outpaces global benchmarks, where leading institutions typically record annual international patient growth in the low single digits. This momentum is underpinned by KFSHRC's more than 50 years of expertise in tertiary and highly specialized healthcare, making it a trusted center for patients seeking advanced and complex treatment.

KFSHRC's international appeal is anchored in its record of world-first achievements in complex specialties, including robotic liver and heart transplants, as well as leadership in advanced gene and cell therapies. These milestones underscore both the hospital's role as a global center of excellence and Saudi Arabia's ambition to emerge as a hub for advanced medical care.

KFSHRC's momentum is further supported by Saudi Arabia's geographic location, which places the Kingdom within a six-to-eight-hour flight from Europe, Africa, and much of Asia. In the post-COVID era, this accessibility has become a decisive factor, as patients increasingly seek shorter travel distances for complex medical treatments. This advantage enhances KFSHRC's ability to sustain its rapid growth in international patient admissions and strengthens its position as one of the fastest-growing destinations for advanced care.

The growth of international admissions at KFSHRC reflects not only rising global confidence in Saudi medical expertise but also contributes directly to the Kingdom's economic diversification goals, supporting the development of a sustainable and high-value healthcare sector under Vision 2030.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year. It has also been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. In addition, Newsweek magazine included KFSHRC in the World's Best 250 Hospitals and the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2025 lists.

For more information, visit or contact our media team at ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at