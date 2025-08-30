African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Welcomes New United Nations (UN) Roadmap For Libya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, welcomes the United Nations' new Roadmap for Libya, presented to the UN Security Council by Hanna Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on August 21, 2025.

The Roadmap aims to put an end to the Libyan crisis through a political process based on the unification of institutions, the organization of elections, and the launch of an inclusive and structured dialogue.

In this context, the Chairperson urges all Libyan stakeholders to fully engage in good faith in the process of national dialogue and reconciliation towards peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In addition, he emphasizes the importance of coordination between all regional, continental and international actors to ensure the necessary political support to implement the new Roadmap.

The Chairperson expresses the African Union's commitment to its inherent responsibilities in supporting and accompanying Libyans in their quest for silencing the guns, lasting peace and resuming dialogue, while commending the continuous vital efforts of the AU High Level Committee on Libya, chaired by H.E. Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo.

Finally, the Chairperson of the AU Commission reaffirms total support for the implementation of the UN Roadmap in the fulfillment of the restoration of peace and stability in Libya.

