Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Security Council To Discuss European Push For Iran Nuclear Sanctions Reinstatement

UN Security Council To Discuss European Push For Iran Nuclear Sanctions Reinstatement


2025-08-30 03:06:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will convene in a closed-door session on Friday to address the ongoing European efforts to restore sanctions on Iran's nuclear program, according to diplomatic sources cited by AFP on Thursday, Azernews reports.

The meeting, requested by France and the United Kingdom, is scheduled to take place at 10:00 am ET.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN welcomed the European initiative, stating it would increase pressure on Tehran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed support for the move, noting that Washington would collaborate with its allies and other Council members in the coming weeks to ensure the re-imposition of international sanctions.

In a strong rebuttal, Iran categorically rejected the European stance, condemning it in the strongest terms.

MENAFN30082025000195011045ID1109997043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search