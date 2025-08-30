UN Security Council To Discuss European Push For Iran Nuclear Sanctions Reinstatement
The meeting, requested by France and the United Kingdom, is scheduled to take place at 10:00 am ET.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN welcomed the European initiative, stating it would increase pressure on Tehran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed support for the move, noting that Washington would collaborate with its allies and other Council members in the coming weeks to ensure the re-imposition of international sanctions.
In a strong rebuttal, Iran categorically rejected the European stance, condemning it in the strongest terms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment