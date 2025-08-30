Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spacex Launches Falcon 9 Rocket From Vandenberg With Multiple Payloads

2025-08-30 03:06:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying a variety of payloads for multiple clients, Azernews reports.

The rocket is transporting OHB Italia's NAOS mission, as well as Dhruva Space's LEAP-1, Planet's Pelican-3 and Pelican-4, and four payloads provided by Exolaunch: Capella's Acadia-6, and Pixxel's FFLY-1, FFLY-2, and FFLY-3.

The launch utilized the Falcon 9 first-stage booster B1063, marking its 27th flight.

