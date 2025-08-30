Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Denmark Backs Suspending Trade Agreements With Israel To End Gaza War


2025-08-30 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman Aug 30 (Petra) – Danish Foreign Minister Lars L?kke Rasmussen stated that Denmark supports suspending trade agreements with Israel to help end the ongoing war in Gaza.
According to Euronews, Rasmussen said Saturday that Israel's actions in Gaza go beyond self-defense, and pressure must be applied to halt the conflict and humanitarian catastrophe, emphasizing that Israel is undermining the two-state solution.
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy official Kaya Kallas noted that EU countries have taken measures against the Israeli government, highlighting disagreements among member states on how to handle Israel. She stressed that military solutions are not feasible in Gaza, and Israel's declaration of Gaza as a combat zone worsens the humanitarian situation. Kallas added that if a military solution were effective, the war would have ended long ago.

MENAFN30082025000117011021ID1109997016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search