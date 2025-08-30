Denmark Backs Suspending Trade Agreements With Israel To End Gaza War
Amman Aug 30 (Petra) – Danish Foreign Minister Lars L?kke Rasmussen stated that Denmark supports suspending trade agreements with Israel to help end the ongoing war in Gaza.
According to Euronews, Rasmussen said Saturday that Israel's actions in Gaza go beyond self-defense, and pressure must be applied to halt the conflict and humanitarian catastrophe, emphasizing that Israel is undermining the two-state solution.
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy official Kaya Kallas noted that EU countries have taken measures against the Israeli government, highlighting disagreements among member states on how to handle Israel. She stressed that military solutions are not feasible in Gaza, and Israel's declaration of Gaza as a combat zone worsens the humanitarian situation. Kallas added that if a military solution were effective, the war would have ended long ago.
