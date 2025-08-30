Malaysia Urges Review Of Measures Affecting Palestinian Representation At UNGA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Malaysia on Saturday called for the reconsideration of measures taken to prevent Palestine's representatives from attending the UN General Assembly due in New York.
In a press release, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said these measures must be immediately cancelled, in the interest of multilateral diplomacy, as well as effective and constructive participation of all United Nations Members and Observers, in accordance with the Host Country Agreement, the UN charter and relevant resolutions.
Palestinians are guaranteed their inalienable right to self-determination in international law and the UN Charter, it added.
Malaysia renewed its unwavering positions supporting Palestinian people in their struggle to achieve independence and establish their sovereign state, it stated.
It urged the international community to abide by global principles of justice and equity, and dignity towards the realisation of peace, freedom, and a sovereign State of Palestine. (end)
aab
In a press release, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said these measures must be immediately cancelled, in the interest of multilateral diplomacy, as well as effective and constructive participation of all United Nations Members and Observers, in accordance with the Host Country Agreement, the UN charter and relevant resolutions.
Palestinians are guaranteed their inalienable right to self-determination in international law and the UN Charter, it added.
Malaysia renewed its unwavering positions supporting Palestinian people in their struggle to achieve independence and establish their sovereign state, it stated.
It urged the international community to abide by global principles of justice and equity, and dignity towards the realisation of peace, freedom, and a sovereign State of Palestine. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment