Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia Urges Review Of Measures Affecting Palestinian Representation At UNGA


2025-08-30 03:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Malaysia on Saturday called for the reconsideration of measures taken to prevent Palestine's representatives from attending the UN General Assembly due in New York.
In a press release, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said these measures must be immediately cancelled, in the interest of multilateral diplomacy, as well as effective and constructive participation of all United Nations Members and Observers, in accordance with the Host Country Agreement, the UN charter and relevant resolutions.
Palestinians are guaranteed their inalienable right to self-determination in international law and the UN Charter, it added.
Malaysia renewed its unwavering positions supporting Palestinian people in their struggle to achieve independence and establish their sovereign state, it stated.
It urged the international community to abide by global principles of justice and equity, and dignity towards the realisation of peace, freedom, and a sovereign State of Palestine. (end)
