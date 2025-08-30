EU Urges US To Reconsider UN Summit Visa Denial For Palestinians
Copenhagen: The EU wants the United States to reconsider its decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials seeking to attend next month's UN General Assembly, the bloc's top diplomat said Saturday.
"In the light of the existing agreements between the UN and its host state, we all urge for this decision to be reconsidered," Kaja Kallas said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.
